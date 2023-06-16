PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 23-4-00222-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD ALLBAUGH, Deceased.

No. 22-4-01458-06

CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED

TO: Clerk of the above entitled Court;

AND TO: All other interested parties

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cheryl Allbaugh, Personal Representative of the Estate of Ronald Allbaugh, has filed with the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Clark County a Final Report and Petition for Distribution of the Estate. The Court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or the person entitled thereto, and discharge the Personal Representative.

THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT THE HEARING will be held on the Petition on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. in the courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket. Any interested person may appear, file objections and contest the Petition.

DATED this 5th day of June, 2023

Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833

Attorney for the Personal Representative

Jennifer Ann Nugent Attorney at Law 502 East McLoughlin Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98663 360-567-7599

Jun 16, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DERALD LEROY JOHNSON, Deceased.

Case No. 23-4-00222-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 16, 2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Jodi L. Cushner

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Alexa N. Ritchie, WSBA #54200

Of LANDERHOLM, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000

Vancouver, WA 9866

P.O. Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666-1086

360-696-3312

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County

CAUSE NUMBER: 23-4-00222-06

Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122

Jun 16,23,30, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE ESTATE OF SHERRI ANN HAMILTON, DECEASED.

No. 23-4-00723-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative/administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative/administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in / / / / / / / / / / RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: June 13, 2023

Date of first publication: June 16, 2023

Personal Representative/Administrator: CHRISTINE L. PEAKE

3612 NE 150th Ave.

Vancouver, WA 98682

Attorney for the Personal Representative: JOSHUA J. BEAN

JOSHUA J. BEAN, PLLC

4001 Main St. Suite 300

Vancouver, WA 98663

360.695.3695

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Cause No. 23-4-00723-06

Clark County Superior Court

1200 Franklin St.

Vancouver, WA 98660

564.397.2300

Signed this 13th day of June, 2023.

JOSHUA J. BEAN / WSBA # 42426

Attorney for:

Personal Representative/Administrator

Joshua J. Bean, PLLC 4001 Main Street, Suite 300 Vancouver, WA 98663

Phone: 360.695.3695 Email: jbean@joshuabeanlaw.com

Jun 16,23,20, 2023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF WASHINGTON CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

In the matter of the Estate of: MARTHA M. HILL, Deceased.

NO: 23-4-00742-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: June 16, 2023

Personal Representative: RENEE S. MANGUS

Attorney for Personal Representative: NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

Address for mailing or service: c/o Vancouver Wills and Trusts

405 W 13th Street

Vancouver, WA 98660

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 23-4-00742-06

VANCOUVER WILLS AND TRUSTS 405 W. 13th Street Vancouver, WA 98660

(360) 326-0134 Email. nick@vancouverwillsandtrusts.com

Jun 16,23,30, 2023

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NONPROBATE ESTATE OF BEVERLY J. CINKOSKY, Deceased.

No. 23-4-00763-06

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 16, 2023

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the law of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

SIGNED: Vancouver, Washington

DATED: June 8, 2023

INTRUSTMENT NORTHWEST, INC.

By ROBERT McMONIGAL, M. Ed., NCG

COO and Executive Trust Officer

Notice Agent: InTrustment Northwest, Inc.

Attorney for the Notice Agent: Alexa N. Ritchie, WSBA# 54200

Landerholm, P.S.

Address for Mailing or Service: P.O. Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666-1086

360-696-3312

Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County

Cause Number: 23-4-00763-06

Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122

Jun 16,23,30, 2023