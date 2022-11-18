PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 22-4-01410-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

PROBATE DEPARTMENT

Estate of HARRIET BEAL CORMACK, Deceased.

Case No. 22-4-01410-06

Pamela A. Baker has been appointed as Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) of the Estate of Harriet Beal Cormack (the “Decedent”). Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (i) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (ii) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: Clark County: November 18, 2022

Publication: Vancouver Business Journal

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Karen E. Hobson, WSBA #40261

Telephone: (503) 802-2136

Facsimile: (503) 274-8779

Email: karen.hobson@tonkon.com

Address for Mailing or Service:

Pamela A. Baker, Personal Representative

c/o Karen E. Hobson

Tonkon Torp LLP

888 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 1600

Portland, OR 97204

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Clark County Superior Court, Case No. 22-4-01410-06

DATED this 14th day of November, 2022.

Karen E. Hobson, WSBA #40261

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Personal Representative:

Pamela A. Baker

9316 NW Wood Rose Loop

Portland, OR 97229

Telephone: (503) 421-9244

Nov 18,25,2022; Dec 2, 2022