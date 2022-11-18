PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 22-4-01410-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
PROBATE DEPARTMENT
Estate of HARRIET BEAL CORMACK, Deceased.
Case No. 22-4-01410-06
Pamela A. Baker has been appointed as Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) of the Estate of Harriet Beal Cormack (the “Decedent”). Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (i) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (ii) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: Clark County: November 18, 2022
Publication: Vancouver Business Journal
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
Karen E. Hobson, WSBA #40261
Telephone: (503) 802-2136
Facsimile: (503) 274-8779
Email: karen.hobson@tonkon.com
Address for Mailing or Service:
Pamela A. Baker, Personal Representative
c/o Karen E. Hobson
Tonkon Torp LLP
888 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 1600
Portland, OR 97204
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
Clark County Superior Court, Case No. 22-4-01410-06
DATED this 14th day of November, 2022.
Personal Representative:
Pamela A. Baker
9316 NW Wood Rose Loop
Portland, OR 97229
Telephone: (503) 421-9244
CERTIFICATE SERVICE
Nov 18,25,2022; Dec 2, 2022