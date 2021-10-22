PORT OF WOODLAND REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL 2022-01

Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements and Strategic Plan

Proposals to be received by December 17, 2021 at 12 P.M.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Port of Woodland is seeking to update and develop the Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements and Strategic Plan. Through this major update of the Comp Scheme, the Port desires to have a significant public involvement process as well as a thorough analysis of the Port’s future. The Plan will include multiple economic evaluations regarding guiding the development of the Port and region in the future. The complete RFQ Scope of Work and submission requirements may be found at www.portofwoodland.com/work-with-us.

