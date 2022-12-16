PORT OF WOODLAND INVITATION FOR BID PW-2022-02 & PW-2022-03

Project: Rose Way Industrial Park Buildings 1 and 2 Bid Date: December 16,2022

Pre-Bid Meeting: (optional) January 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM at Port of Woodland administration Office or via Zoom (Link on Port of Woodland website)

Bid Due Date: January 31, 2023 by 2 PM

Bids for Rose Way Industrial Park Buildings 1 and 2 for the Port of Woodland will be received at 1608 Guild Road Woodland, WA 98674 (Port Administrative Building) until 2:00 p.m. (PST), January 31, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. Bids will only be accepted via mail or delivered to the Port Administrative Building. Email or facsimile bids will not be accepted. The work on this project includes, but is not limited to the following:

• Furnishing all labor, equipment and materials (unless otherwise noted) necessary for the construction of Building 1 and 2 at Rose Way Industrial Park.

• Bids will be listed separately for each Building. Award will be based on lowest of bids combined. Please refer to the link below for access to the following documents made part of this invitation to bid: https://plans.j2b.com/project/pw202202_and_pw202203_rose_way_industrial_park_buildings_1_and_2/?site=plans.j2b.com

Dec 16, 23, 2022