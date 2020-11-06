ORDER ON RENEWAL OF ORDER FOR PROTECTION(ORPRTR) NO. 19-2-0761-06

ORDER ON RENEWAL OF ORDER FOR PROTECTION(ORPRTR)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

Guevara, Oliva, Petitioner DOB 9-9-72

vs.

Butler, Andrew C. Respondent DOB 5/31/88

NO. 19-2-0761-06

(Clerk’s Action Required)

Notice of this hearing was served on the respondent by

[ ] personal service

[XX] service by publication or mail pursuant to court order.

The Petition for Renewal dated August 3, 2020 is:

[XX] Granted. The terms of the Order for Protection entered on September 3, 2019 [date] are renewed and shall expire on October 6, 2020 [date].

If the duration of this order exceeds one year, the court finds that an order of less than one year will be insufficient to prevent further acts of domestic violence.

The clerk of the court shall forward a copy of this order on or before the next judicial day to the:

[XX] CCSO County Sheriff’s Office or Police Department where petitioner lives which shall enter this order in any computer-based criminal intelligence system available in this state used by law enforcement to list outstanding warrants.

[ ] ____ County Sheriff’s Office or __ Police Department where respondent lives which shall personally serve the respondent with a copy of this order and shall promptly complete and return to this court proof of service.

[ ] Respondent appeared and was informed of the order by the court; further service is not required.

[XX] This order is issued following service by publication, and petitioner may serve this order by publication.

DATED October 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Commissioner Carin S. Schienberg

Presented by: Oliva Guevara Petitioner _________________Date

Nov 6,13,20, 2020

Comments

comments