NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO: 23-4-00698-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE WITHOUT NONINTERVENTION POWERS

RCW 11.76.040

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SANDRA L. ICKERT, Deceased.

Case No. 21-4-00566-06

NOTICE is hereby given that Jacob M. Lingo, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed with the above Court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution (the “Final Report”).

The Final Report will be heard on June 30, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Probate Department of the above Court, at which time and place any interested person in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.

Dated: 6/6/2023.

Jakob O. Seegmuller, WSBA No. 53860

NW Legacy Law, P.S.

Attorney for Personal Representative

1003 Officers Row

Vancouver, WA 98661

Jun 9,16,23, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONN G. FORBES, Deceased.

Case No. 22-4-00643-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 9, 2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Mark Forbes

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Alexa N. Ritchie, WSBA #54200

LANDERHOLM, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000

P.O. Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666-1086

360-696-3312

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County

CAUSE NUMBER: 22-4-00643-06

Jun 9,16,23, 2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington

County of CLARK

In re the Matter of the Estate of RENE A. SCHMIDT Deceased

No. 23-4-00628-06

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever /// barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 26, 2023

(Clark County)

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Victoria J. Schwarz

Dated this 18th day of May, 2023.

Signed: Joshua Pops WSBA#43761

Attorney for Personal Representative

Address for mailing or service:

Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C.

1914 Broadway

Vancouver, WA 98663

Jun 9,16,23,2023

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington

County of CLARK

In re the Matter of the Estate of KAREN A. SCHMIDT Deceased

No. 23-4-00629-06

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever /// barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 26, 2023

(Clark County)

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Victoria J. Schwarz

Dated this 18th day of May, 2023.

Signed: Joshua Pops WSBA#43761

Attorney for Personal Representative

Address for mailing or service:

Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C.

1914 Broadway

Vancouver, WA 98663

Jun 9,16,23, 2023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF WASHINGTON CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

In the matter of the Estate of: MARLENE J. STAM, Deceased.

NO: 23-4-00698-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: June 9, 2023

Personal Representative: DEBORAH L. WHITT

Attorney for Personal Representative: NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

Address for mailing or service: c/o Vancouver Wills and Trusts

405 W 13th Street

Vancouver, WA 98660

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 23-4-00698-06

Jun 9,16,23, 2023