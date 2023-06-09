NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO: 23-4-00698-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE WITHOUT NONINTERVENTION POWERS
RCW 11.76.040
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SANDRA L. ICKERT, Deceased.
Case No. 21-4-00566-06
NOTICE is hereby given that Jacob M. Lingo, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed with the above Court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution (the “Final Report”).
The Final Report will be heard on June 30, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Probate Department of the above Court, at which time and place any interested person in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.
Dated: 6/6/2023.
Jakob O. Seegmuller, WSBA No. 53860
NW Legacy Law, P.S.
Attorney for Personal Representative
1003 Officers Row
Vancouver, WA 98661
NW Legacy Law, P.S. 1003 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661 360-975-7770 nwlegacylaw.com
Jun 9,16,23, 2023
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONN G. FORBES, Deceased.
Case No. 22-4-00643-06
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 9, 2023
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Mark Forbes
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Alexa N. Ritchie, WSBA #54200
LANDERHOLM, P.S.
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:
805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000
P.O. Box 1086
Vancouver, WA 98666-1086
360-696-3312
COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County
CAUSE NUMBER: 22-4-00643-06
Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122
Jun 9,16,23, 2023
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Superior Court of Washington
County of CLARK
In re the Matter of the Estate of RENE A. SCHMIDT Deceased
No. 23-4-00628-06
The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever /// barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 26, 2023
(Clark County)
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Victoria J. Schwarz
Dated this 18th day of May, 2023.
Signed: Joshua Pops WSBA#43761
Attorney for Personal Representative
Address for mailing or service:
Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C.
1914 Broadway
Vancouver, WA 98663
LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA POPS, P.L.L.C. 1914 Broadway Vancouver, WA 98663
(360)952-8810
Jun 9,16,23,2023
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Superior Court of Washington
County of CLARK
In re the Matter of the Estate of KAREN A. SCHMIDT Deceased
No. 23-4-00629-06
The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever /// barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 26, 2023
(Clark County)
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Victoria J. Schwarz
Dated this 18th day of May, 2023.
Signed: Joshua Pops WSBA#43761
Attorney for Personal Representative
Address for mailing or service:
Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C.
1914 Broadway
Vancouver, WA 98663
LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA POPS, P.L.L.C. 1914 Broadway Vancouver, WA 98663 (360)952-8810
Jun 9,16,23, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF WASHINGTON CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
In the matter of the Estate of: MARLENE J. STAM, Deceased.
NO: 23-4-00698-06
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication: June 9, 2023
Personal Representative: DEBORAH L. WHITT
Attorney for Personal Representative: NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
Address for mailing or service: c/o Vancouver Wills and Trusts
405 W 13th Street
Vancouver, WA 98660
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
CAUSE NO. 23-4-00698-06
VANCOUVER WILLS AND TRUSTS 405 W. 13th Street Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 326-0134 Email. nick@vancouverwillsandtrusts.com
Jun 9,16,23, 2023