NOTICE TO CREDITORS No.: 20-4-00998-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

In Re the Estate of: PETER J. GILLAS, Deceased.

No.: 20-4-00998-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 9, 2020

Personal Representative: KAREN M. WHITE

Attorney for Personal Representative: Douglas J. Bratt

Morse Bratt Andrews & Terry, LLP

Address of Attorney:

108 E. Mill Plain

Vancouver, WA. 98660

Court Where Probate Proceedings Were Commenced:

Clark County Superior Court

Clark County Courthouse

12th Street and Franklin

Vancouver, WA 98660

Cause Number: 20-4-00998-06

Morse Bratt Andrews & Terry, LLP 108 E. Mill Plain Vancouver, WA. 98660

(360) 213-2040 Fax: (360) 213-2030

Oct 9,16,23, 2020

Comments

comments