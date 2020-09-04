NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO: 20-4-00705-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF WASHINGTON CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

In the matter of the Estate of: JONAS R. BRANDSMA, Deceased.

NO: 20-4-00705-06

The Estate Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Estate Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Estate Administrator or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of filing of the copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

Date of first publication: September 4, 2020

Estate Administrator: SHERRY L. BRANDSMA

Attorney for Estate Administrator: DOUGLAS O. WHITLOCK

Address for mailing or service: 405 W 13th Street, Vancouver, WA 98660

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Clark County Superior Court Cause No. 20-4-00705-6

DOUGLAS O. WHITLOCK, PC 405 W. 13th Street/ PO Box 748 Vancouver, WA 98666 (360) 699- 4450 Email. doug@dougwhitlocklaw.com

Sep 4,11,18, 2020

