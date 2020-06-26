NOTICE TO CREDITORS Cause No. 20-4-00276-03

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF BENTON

In the Matter of the Estate of:

WILLIAM ARTHUR WENDLANDT, Deceased.

Cause No. 20-4-00276-03

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: June 26, 2020

s/Jared Wendlandt

JARED WENDLANDT

Administrator

Attorney for Administrator:

WALKER HEYE MEEHAN & EISINGER, PLLC

1333 Columbia Park Trail, Suite 220

Richland, WA 99352

(509) 735-4444

Court Clerk where claims are to be filed:

Josie Delvin, Superior Court Clerk

Benton County Superior Court

7122 W. Okanogan Place, Bldg A

Kennewick, WA 99336

Cause Number: 20-4-00276-03

WALKER HEYE MEEHAN & EISINGER, PLLC 1333 Columbia Park Trail, Suite 220

Richland, WA 99352 (509) 735-4444

Jun 26 Jul 3,10, 2020

Comments

comments