NOTICE TO CREDITORS Cause No. 20-4-00276-03
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF BENTON
In the Matter of the Estate of:
WILLIAM ARTHUR WENDLANDT, Deceased.
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication: June 26, 2020
s/Jared Wendlandt
JARED WENDLANDT
Administrator
Attorney for Administrator:
WALKER HEYE MEEHAN & EISINGER, PLLC
1333 Columbia Park Trail, Suite 220
Richland, WA 99352
(509) 735-4444
Court Clerk where claims are to be filed:
Josie Delvin, Superior Court Clerk
Benton County Superior Court
7122 W. Okanogan Place, Bldg A
Kennewick, WA 99336
Jun 26 Jul 3,10, 2020
