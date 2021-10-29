NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 21-4-00545-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Estate of HAROLD L. MORGAN, Deceased.

Case No. 21-4-00545-06

The Personal Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal administrator or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court:

October 21, 2021.

Date of First Publication: October 29, 2021.

Personal Representative:

Rodney L. Morgan

c/o Gabrielle D. Richards

Martin & Richards, PLLC

1211 Daniels Street, #830

Vancouver, WA 98666

B: 360.326.0140

F: 866.867.0510

DATED this 21st day of October, 2021.

Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50269

gabby@cascadialawyers.com

Martin & Richards, PLLC

1211 Daniels Street, #830

Vancouver, WA 98666

B: 360.326.0140

F: 866.667.0510

Attorney for Personal Representative

Martin & Richards, PLLC 1211 Daniels Street, #830 Vancouver, WA 98666

B: 360.326.0140 F: 866.667.0510

Oct 29, 2021; Nov 5, 12, 2021

