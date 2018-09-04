NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 18-4-00702-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Superior Court for County of Clark, State of Washington

Probate Department

In the Matter of the Estate of Robert G. Simpson, Deceased.

Case No. 18-4-00702-1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Barbara Ingersoll has been appointed as the personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned attorney for the personal representative at 111 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 3800, Portland, OR 97204 within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, pursuant to RCW 11.40.051 or the claims may be barred. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative. Dated and first published on August 31, 2018.

Barbara Ingersoll Personal Representative

C/O Samuels Yoelin Kantor LLP

111 SW 5th Avenue, Suite 3800

Portland, Oregon 97204-3648

Laura S. Nelson, WSBA No. 47110

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Samuels Yoelin Kantor LLP

111 SW 5th Ave. Suite 3800

Portland, OR 97204-3642

Aug 31 Sep 7,14 2014

