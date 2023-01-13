NOTICE TO CREDITORS 23-4-00003-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CAROL ANN LEONARD

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE State of Washington for Clark County

Estate of Carol Ann Leonard Deceased No. 23-4-00003-06.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any other applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in a manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the personal representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: January 13, 2023

Tim Leonard 316 N Fredericksburg Way Vancouver WA 98664

Jan 13,20,27, 2023