NOTICE OF VACANCY AND SUCCESSION OF ADMINISTRATOR No. 20-4-05104-4 SEA

NOTICE OF VACANCY AND SUCCESSION OF ADMINISTRATOR

(RCW 11.40.150)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In Re The Estate of: DOUGLAS GORDON McGILLIVRAY, Deceased.

No. 20-4-05104-4 SEA

On July 30, 2021, the Personal Representative of the Estate of Douglas Gordon McGillivray resigned, and the person named below has been appointed as Successor Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice to Creditors. Creditors who have already properly filed and served a claim do not need to file a new claim.

Pursuant to RCW 11.40.150, the time between the date of resignation, death, or removal of the former Personal Representative and the date of first publication of this Notice (or, in the case of actual notice to a creditor, the mailing of this Notice to that creditor) is added to the time within which a claim must be presented or a suit on a rejected claim must be filed. However, this does not extend the twenty-four month self-executing bar under RCW 11.40.051. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication of Notice to Creditors: March 5, 2021

Date of First Publication of Notice of Vacancy and Succession: August 6, 2021

Successor Administrator: John Phelps

DATED this 3rd day of August, 2021, at Kent, Washington.

/s/ Chad Horner

Chad Horner, WSBA #27122

CURRAN LAW FIRM, P.S.

555 West Smith Street

Post Office Box 140

Kent, WA 98035-0140

Telephone: 253-852-2345

Facsimile: 253-852-2030

Email: chorner@curranfirm.com

Attorney for John Phelps

Address for Mailing or Service:

Curran Law Firm, P.S.

Post Office Box 140

555 West Smith Street

Kent, WA 98035-0140

Aug 6,13, 2021

