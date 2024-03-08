NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Parcel ID No.: 115301174

AFTER RECORDING, RETURN TO: LANDERHOLM, P.S. 805 BROADWAY STREET, SUITE 1000 VANCOUVER, WA 98660 Grantor(s): RYAN H. KRABBENHOFT Beneficiary: UNITED ADVANTAGE NORTHWEST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, now known as UNITED TRADES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Successor Trustee: LANDERHOLM, P.S. Loan Servicer: UNITED TRADES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Abbreviated Legal: CAMELOT CREST #2 REPLAT PARCEL A LOT 5 Tax Parcel ID No.: 115301174 Related Document Ref. Nos.: 5542126, 6147516 Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington, Chapter 61.24 RCW:

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, LANDERHOLM, P.S., will on FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at the following location: The Public Service Center Gazebo, located at 1300 Franklin Street, Vancouver, Washington 98660, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Clark, State of Washington, to-wit:

AS IN SAID DEED OF TRUST AND DESCRIBED ABOVE. SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN Commonly known as: 15807 SE 2nd Street Vancouver, WA 98684 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 21, 2018, recorded August 27, 2018, under Auditor’s File No. 5542126, records of Clark County, Washington, from Ryan J. Krabbenhoft, as Grantor, to First American Title Insurance Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of United Advantage Northwest Federal Credit Union, now known as United Trades Federal Credit Union, as Beneficiary. The undersigned, Landerholm, P.S., was appointed Successor Trustee on October 5, 2023, pursuant to an Appointment of Successor Trustee recorded on October 11, 2023, under Auditor’s File No. 6147516, records of Clark County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s, Grantor(s)’, any Guarantor’s or any successor-in-interest default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Failure to pay the following past-due amounts on that certain Promissory Note dated August 21, 2018, consisting of monthly payments from November 2022 to November 2023, in the amount of $15,075.19, plus late fees of $753.74. Failure to pay the following past-due escrow charges identified in the Deed of Trust, consisting of monthly payments from November 2022 to November 2023, in the amount of $5,947.89.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $202,372.86, together with interest as provided in the note from August 21, 2018, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by Monday, March 11, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before Monday, March 11, 2024, (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after Monday, March 11, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor(s), any Guarantor, any successor-in-interest, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor(s), Guarantor(s), and any successor at the following address: Ryan H. Krabbenhoft 15807 SE 2nd Street Vancouver, WA 98684 by both first class and certified mail on October 5, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on October 5, 2023, the written Notice of Default was personally served on the Grantor, the occupant at the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. Service of process of any lawsuit or legal action may be made on Landerholm, P.S., whose address is Landerholm, P.S. 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000, Vancouver, WA 98660.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS: The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust, (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. NOTICE TO GUARANTOR: The Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the Trustee’s Sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust. In any action for a deficiency, the Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the Trustee’s Sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the Trustee’s Sale, plus interest and cost. The Guarantor has the same rights to cure the default or repay the debt as is given to the Grantor(s) in order to avoid the Trustee’s Sale. The Guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the Trustee’s Sale. Any action to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the Trustee’s Sale, or the last Trustee’s Sale under any Deed of Trust granted to secure the same debt (subject to such longer periods as are provided in RCW 61.24). THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: * Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: * Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: * Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819 http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

[Signature on following page.] DATED this 15th day of November 2023. LANDERHOLM, /s/ P.S. Jean M. McCoy, WSBA# 21878 On Behalf of Successor Trustee 805 Broadway, Suite 1000 Vancouver, WA 98660 P.O. Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666-1086 Telephone: (360) 696-3312 Fax: (360) 696-2122 Email: jean.mccoy@landerholm.com STATE OF WASHINGTON)) ss. County of Clark) This record was acknowledged before me on this 15th day of November 2023, by Jean M. McCoy for the Successor Trustee, Landerholm P.S. /s/ Jessica M. Bardos Notary Public for the State of Washington Residing in the County of Clark My appointment expires: 7/6/2026

EXHIBIT “A” Lot 5, REPLAT PARCEL A CAMELOT CREST-2, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume “G” of Plats, at Page 775, records of Clark County, Washington.

