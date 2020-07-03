Notice of Sale of Real Property (NT) No. 20-4-00609-06

Notice of Sale of Real Property (NT)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In re the Matter of the Estate of: WILLIAM M. KALBRENER, Deceased.

No. 20-4-00609-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Personal Representative of the Estate of William M. Kalbrener, Donna Kalbrener, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the Estate, to Erick Kackley, buyer, for the price of $30,000.

The real estate is as follows:

a. 695 Highway 142, Lyle, Klickitat County, Washington, 98635

b. Tax Parcel No.: 03130800001600

c. Legal Description: All land West of the railroad in the North half of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 3 North, Range 13 East, of the Willamette Meridian, in the County of Klickitat and the State of Washington.

This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the Court for confirmation on or before July 3, 2020 for a closing date of sale to occur on or before July 3, 2020. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.110. Bids will be accepted by:

Joshua Pops

1914 Broadway St

Vancouver, WA 98663

Dated: June 18, 2020.

Joshua Pops WSBA #43761

Attorney for Personal Representative

Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C. 1914 Broadway Vancouver, WA 98663

(360) 952-8810

Jul 3, 2020

Comments

comments