NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY No. 20-4-00404-06

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN RE THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THOMAS DURGAN,

An Incapacitated Person.

No. 20-4-00404-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardian of the Estate of Thomas Durgan, Sunset Guardians, P.S., in its capacity as Guardian of the above guardianship estate, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate, that is part of the guardianship estate. The real estate is located at 15310 NE 46th St., Vancouver, WA. The abbreviated legal description is: FOREST CREST-2 LOT 27 SUB 95. The proposed sale price is $325,000.00. Application to confirm this sale will be made on October 8, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. in Clark County Superior Court. Any competing offers or bids, with respect to the above-described property, must be received by the Guardian’s attorney, at the address listed below, on or before October 6, 2021 to the Guardian’s attorney as noted below.

Jennifer Nugent Law, PLLC, 502 East McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663

Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833

Attorney for the Guardian

Jennifer Ann Nugent Attorney at Law 502 East McLoughlin Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98663 360-567-7599

Sep 24, 2021

