NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE No. 18-4-00211-8

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Guardianship of: DONALD M. WEISGERBER, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 18-4-00211-8

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sherie Dennis, the Limited Guardian of the Person and Full Guardian of the Estate for Donald Weisgerber, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Patrick Higgins. The real estate is located at 3012 NE 289th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607. The abbreviated legal description is #55 SEC 24 T2N R3EWM 5.07A. The property identification number is 174352000. The proposed sale price is $400,000.00. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after July 20, 2018, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after August 3, 2018. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before August 3, 2018. DATED this 10th day of July 2018.

s/ Gabrielle D. Richard Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50269

Martin & Richards, LLP

111 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 3150

Portland, Oregon 97204 B: -503-444-3449

gabby@cascadialawyers.com Attorney for Sherie Dennis

