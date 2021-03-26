NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE Case No. 20-4-00934-06

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Guardianship of: MARK C. HANNA, An Incapacitated Person.

Case No. 20-4-00934-06

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Sean Williams, the Full Guardian of the Estate for Mark C. Hanna, has privately negotiated the sale of real property in the guardianship estate to Nylund, Inc. The real property is commonly known as 14418 NE 71st Circle, Vancouver, Washington 98682. The legal description is Lot 18, SHARRICK MANOR, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume “H” of Plats, at page 678, records of Clark County, Washington. The assessor’s parcel number is 107962634. The proposed sale price is $316,700.00. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after March 18, 2021, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after April 5, 2021. Any competing offers or bids must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before April 2, 2021.

DATED this 18th day of March, 2021.

s/ Gabrielle D. Richards

Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50269

Martin & Richards, PLLC

1211 Daniels Street, #830

B: 360.326.0140

F: 866.667.0510

gabby@cascadialawyers.com

