NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE Case No. 18-4-00012-08

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In re the Guardianship of: ROBERT J. TRANETZKE, An Incapacitated Person.

Case No. 18-4-00012-08

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Candace Abbott, Full Guardian of the Person and Full Guardian of the Estate for Robert J. Tranetzke, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Daniel J. White and Juanita D. White. The real estate is located at 250 Sycamore Street, Woodland, Washington, 98674. The legal description is Lot(s) 18, Block 3, HEARTWOOD ESTATES, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 13 of Plats, Page 14, records of Cowlitz County, Washington. The assessor’s property tax parcel/account number is 5-02355015. The proposed sale price is $208,000. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after February 25, 2019, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after March 22, 2019. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before March 19, 2019. DATED this 25th day of February,2019. s/ Christie L. Martin

Christie L. Martin, WSBA #43316

Martin & Richards, LLP

111 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 3150

Portland, Oregon 97204

B: 503-444-3449

christie@cascadialawyers.com

Attorney for Guardian

