NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY Case No. 22-4-00821-06

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN RE

ESTATE OF SANDRA L. ICKERT, Deceased.

Case No. 22-4-00821-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jacob M. Lingo, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sandra L. Ickert (the “Estate”), has negotiated the sale of real property of the Estate. The property is commonly known as 8817 Boulder Ave., Washington, 98664. The legal description is attached as Exhibit A.

The proposed sale price is $257,600. The property is being sold without express or implied warranty. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after March 31, 2023, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after March 31, 2023. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the property described herein must be received by the Attorney for the Personal Representative at the address noted below on or before March 31, 2023.

DATED this 6th day of March , 2023.

X Jakob O. Seegmuller, WSBA No. 53860

Thomas A. Hackett, WSBA No. 43984

Attorney for Personal Representative

NW Legacy Law, P.S.

1003 Officers Row

Vancouver, WA 98661

EXHIBIT A

The following described real property situated in the County of Clark, State of Washington:

East 30 feet of Lot 3 and to the West 50 feet of Lot 4, Block 2, Columbia Ridge, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume “E” of Plats, page 57, records of Clark County, Washington.

NW Legacy Law, P.S. 1003 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661 (360-975-7770 nwlegacylaw.com

Mar 10, 2023