NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE No. 18-4-00287-8

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

Guardianship of MARY M. DAVIS

No. 18-4-00287-8

In the Guardianship of MARY M. DAVIS, An Incapacitated Person.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that STACEY BOLLINGER, CPG, the duly appointed Guardian of the Person and Estate of MARY M. DAVIS, has negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship of MARY M. DAVIS which is located at 8276 NE Snowberry Loop, Vancouver, WA and legally described as:

Lot 20, BRIDGECREEK PHASE II, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume “H” of Plats, page 931, records of Clark County, Washington.

SUBJECT TO: Real Property taxes and/or Assessments as they are due; Covenants, Restrictions, Easements, Conditions and Reservations of record.

The sale price is $285,000.00 (TWO HUNDRED EIGHTY-FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS) for the property, the said price to include closing costs, title, and escrow expenses and other charges incident to closing. Application to confirm said sale will be made on or after the 11th day of January, 2019.

If, at any time before confirmation of any such sale, any person shall file with the clerk of the court a bid on such property in an amount not less than ten percent higher than the sale price stated herein, AND shall deposit with the clerk of the court not less than twenty percent of his or her bid in the form of cash, money order, cashier’s check, or certified check made payable to the clerk, to be forfeited to the estate unless such bidder complies with his or her bid, the bidder whose bid was accepted shall be informed of such increased bid by registered or certified mail addressed to such bidder at any address which may have been given by him or her at the time of making such bid. Sale shall be confirmed pursuant to RCW 11.56.110 and 11.92.110.

Date of filing copy of notice of sale of real estate: December 20, 2018. Date of publication: December 28, 2018

STACEY BOLLINGER, CPG, Guardian of the Estate

Attorney for Guardian: Julie L. Payne, Payne Law Office, PLLC, 303 E. 16th Street, Suite 104, Vancouver, WA 98663 Telephone: (360) 718-8271

Publish: December 28, 2018.

Dec 28, 2018

