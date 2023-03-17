NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY No. 22-4-01076-06

NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

PURSUANT TO RCW 11.56.080,

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GLORIA DECOU Deceased.

No. 22-4-01076-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jana Jones, in her capacity as Administrator of the Estate of Gloria Decou, will sell, at private sale, on the best terms obtainable, the minimum terms of which are set forth in the Petition and Order filed with Clark County Superior Court, the following described real property located in Clark County, Washington:

Address: 28551 State Hwy 14, Washougal, WA 98671

Tax Assessed Value: $220,600.00

Property Identification Number: 01050100140000

Legal Description:

The following described tract of land in sections 1 and 12, Township 1 North, Range 5 East of the Willamette Meridian:

Beginning at a point on the North line of State Highway 14 (formerly known as State Road No. 8) which is 2000 feet East and 23 feet South of the Northwest corner of Section 12, Township 1 North, Range 5 East of the Willamette Meridian, said point being the true point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence North 57°20’ East 625.2 feet along the North line of said SR-14; thence North to intersection with the Southerly line of a Right of Way for Access Road Easement conveyed to the United States of America by deed recorded in Book 29, Page 45, Skamania County Deed Records; thence Westerly along the South line of said Right of Way to a point North of the True Point of Beginning; thence South to the true point of Beginning

The sale will occur on or after: April 3, 2023

Offers must be received in writing and filed with the Clerk of the Court in Clark County Superior Court, 1200 Franklin, Vancouver, WA 98660, any time after the first date of publication and before the date of sale. Offers must also be sent to the attorney for the Administrator at the following address: Jennifer Nugent Law, 502 East McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663.

Dated this 10th day of March, 2023

Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833

Attorney for the Administrator

Jennifer Ann Nugent Attorney at Law 502 East McLoughlin Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98663 360-567-7599

Mar 17,24, 2024