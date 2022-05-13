NOTICE OF HEARING on

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S PETITION FOR APPROVAL OF FINAL REPORT AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Estate of: DEAN BOMAR, Deceased.

Case No. 19-4-01248-06

CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED

TO THE CLERK OF THE COURT; AND TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

The Personal Representative has filed a Petition for Entry of an Order: A.) Approving Administration of the Estate; B.) Approving the Personal Representative’s Distribution Plan; and C.) Discharge of Personal Representative (hereinafter “Petition”). The Personal Representative asks the Court to settle the Petition, distribute property to the Estate’s heirs or to the persons entitled to such property, and to discharge the Personal Representative.

The hearing on the Petition shall occur on:

Dated: June 3, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept: The Honorable Nancy Retsinas, Dept. 1

Location: Clark County Superior Court

1200 Franklin St., Vancouver, WA 98660

Zoom: https://clark.wa.gov/superior-court/zoom-information

Dated this 10th day of May 2022

by: s/ Deputy Clerk

Clark County Superior Court Clerk by Deputy Clerk

Charles A. Isely, Attorney at Law, P.C. 205 East 11th St., Suite 102

PO Box 61983 Vancouver, Washington 98666-1983 Telephone (360) 993-1200

May 13, 2022