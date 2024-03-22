NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER DETERMINING UNASCERTAINABLE CREDITORS AND TERMINATING RIGHTS Case No. 23-4-00673-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER DETERMINING UNASCERTAINABLE CREDITORS AND TERMINATING RIGHTS

RCW 11.40.040, 11.96A.110

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PETER RIZZO, Deceased.

Case No. 23-4-00673-06

NOTICE is hereby given that Jordana Olszewski, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above Court a Petition for Order Determining Unascertainable Creditors and Terminating Rights (the “Petition”). The Petition will be heard on April 12, 2024, at 1:30 p.m., in the courtroom of the Probate Department of the above Court, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Petition. Dated. Jakob O. Seegmuller, WSBA No. 53860 Attorney for Petitioner NW Legacy Law, P.S. 1003 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661 NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER DETERMINING UNASCERTAINABLE CREDITORS AND TERMINATING RIGHTS – 1

