AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER DETERMINING UNASCERTAINABLE CREDITORS AND TERMINATING RIGHTS Case No. 21-4-00089-06

AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER DETERMINING UNASCERTAINABLE CREDITORS AND TERMINATING RIGHTS
RCW 11.40.040, 11.96A.110
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY L. BROOKER, Deceased
Case No. 21-4-00089-06
NOTICE is hereby given that Jan E. Brooker, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Petition for Order Determining Unascertainable Creditors and Terminating Rights (the “Petition”).
The Petition will be heard on February 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., in the courtroom of the Probate Department of the above court, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Petition.
DATED this 14th day of January, 2022.
s/ Jakob O. Seegmuller
Jakob O. Seegmuller, WSBA No. 53860
Kayleigh E. Lindemuth, WSBA No. 55176
Attorney for Personal Representative
NW Legacy Law, P.S.
1003 Officers Row
Vancouver, WA 98661
