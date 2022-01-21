AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER DETERMINING UNASCERTAINABLE CREDITORS AND TERMINATING RIGHTS Case No. 21-4-00089-06

AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER DETERMINING UNASCERTAINABLE CREDITORS AND TERMINATING RIGHTS

RCW 11.40.040, 11.96A.110

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY L. BROOKER, Deceased

Case No. 21-4-00089-06

NOTICE is hereby given that Jan E. Brooker, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Petition for Order Determining Unascertainable Creditors and Terminating Rights (the “Petition”).

The Petition will be heard on February 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., in the courtroom of the Probate Department of the above court, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Petition.

DATED this 14th day of January, 2022.

s/ Jakob O. Seegmuller

Jakob O. Seegmuller, WSBA No. 53860

Kayleigh E. Lindemuth, WSBA No. 55176

Attorney for Personal Representative

NW Legacy Law, P.S.

1003 Officers Row

Vancouver, WA 98661

Jan 21, 2022

