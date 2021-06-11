NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER DETERMINING UNASCERTAINABLE CREDITORS AND TERMINATING RIGHTS Case No. 20-4-00916-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER DETERMINING UNASCERTAINABLE CREDITORS AND TERMINATING RIGHTS
RCW 11.40.040, 11.96A.100
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK G. TABET, Deceased.
Case No. 20-4-00916-06
NOTICE is hereby given that Cynthia Toohey-Green, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Petition for Order Determining Unascertainable Creditors and Terminating Rights (the “Petition”).
The Petition will be heard on July 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., in the courtroom of the Probate Department of the above court, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Petition.
Dated: June 4, 2021
Jakob O. Seegmuller, WSBA No. 53860
Thomas A. Hackett, WSBA No. 43984
Attorney for Personal Representative
NW Legacy Law, P.S.
1003 Officers Row
Vancouver, WA 98661
Nwlegacylaw.com
