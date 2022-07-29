NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION No. 21-4-00061-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ABSENTEE ESTATE OF: DAVID F. TILTON, Absentee.

No. 21-4-00061-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition has been filed in this Court for the purpose of obtaining a Decree of Final Distribution of the Estate of David F. Tilton, an Absentee. David F. Tilton owns real and personal property (including financial accounts) in Klickitat County Washington. Such assets require care and attention. His whereabouts are unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained.

Any person who has knowledge concerning the status or whereabouts of David F. Tilton is requested to contact the Superior Court of Washington, in and for Clark County, at 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660. David F. Tilton is 67 years of age, approximately 5’10” tall, approximately 180 pounds with grey or partially grey hair and brown eyes. David F. Tilton maintains a residence in Trout Lake, Klickitat County, Washington. His vehicle was last seen driving away from his home in Trout Lake on June 9, 2015.

CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED: THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT A HEARING will be held on the Petition on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the hour of 9:00 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket, Clark County Courthouse, 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, Washington, 98660. Any interested person may appear, file objections, contest the Petition, or provide information to the Court.

THE UNDERSIGNED attorney certifies that he has read the within and foregoing Notice of Hearing, and to the best of his knowledge, information and belief, formed after a reasonable inquiry, said pleading is well grounded in fact and is warranted by existing law and that said pleading is not being interposed for any improper purpose.

DATED this 22nd day of July, 2022.

/s/ Phillip J. Haberthur

PHILLIP J. HABERTHUR, WSBA #38038

Of Attorneys for Coral C. Tilton, Trustee

Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122

Jul 29, 2022; Aug 5,12, 2022

