NOTICE OF HEARING ON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S FINAL REPORT AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION Case No. 21-4-01159-06 [Lead Case]

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S FINAL REPORT AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK
In Re the Estate of David Allen Smithem
JOHN NORD, in his capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of David Allen Smithem, Petitioner,
v.
Gloria Thompson; Gloria Thompson, through her attorney-in-fact, Debra K. Baurele; Michael Samuelson; Duane Smithem; Donna L. Huff; Darlene E. Woodland; and Diana Sargent, Respondents.
Case No. 21-4-01159-06 [Lead Case]
Case No. 22-4-01071-06 [Consolidated Case]
CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED
Hearing Date: 09.02.22
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Dept. The Honorable Nancy Retsinas, Dept. 1
To the Clerk of the Court and to All Interested Parties:
The Personal Representative, John Nord, has filed a Petition, asking the Court to enter an Order: A.) Approving Administration of the Estate (Final Report and Accounting); B.) Confirming Estate Beneficiary: C.) Confirming Offsets for Personal Property; D.) Approving the Personal Representative’s Distribution Plan; and E.) Discharge of Personal Representative.
Hearing Date: September 2, 2022
Department: Dept. 1, The Honorable Nancy Retsinas
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Clark County Superior Court, 1200 Franklin St.
Vancouver, WA 98660
Zoom: https://clark.wa.gov/superior-court/zoom-information
Dated this 11th day of August 2022 by:
s/ Deputy Clerk
Clark County Superior Court Clerk
(By Deputy Clerk)
Presented by:
s/ Charles A. Isely
Charles A. Isely, WSBA #34130
Attorney for Personal Representative
205 E 11th St., Suite 102
PO Box 61983
Vancouver, WA 98660-1983
(360) 993-1200 (p) / (360) 567-0165 (f)
charles@iselylaw.com
Charles A. Isely, Attorney at Law, P.C. 205 East 11th St., Suite 102
PO Box 61983 Vancouver, Washington 98666-1983 Telephone (360) 993-1200
