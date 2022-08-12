NOTICE OF HEARING ON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S FINAL REPORT AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION Case No. 21-4-01159-06 [Lead Case]

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S FINAL REPORT AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Estate of David Allen Smithem

JOHN NORD, in his capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of David Allen Smithem, Petitioner,

v.

Gloria Thompson; Gloria Thompson, through her attorney-in-fact, Debra K. Baurele; Michael Samuelson; Duane Smithem; Donna L. Huff; Darlene E. Woodland; and Diana Sargent, Respondents.

Case No. 21-4-01159-06 [Lead Case]

Case No. 22-4-01071-06 [Consolidated Case]

CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED

Hearing Date: 09.02.22

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept. The Honorable Nancy Retsinas, Dept. 1

To the Clerk of the Court and to All Interested Parties:

The Personal Representative, John Nord, has filed a Petition, asking the Court to enter an Order: A.) Approving Administration of the Estate (Final Report and Accounting); B.) Confirming Estate Beneficiary: C.) Confirming Offsets for Personal Property; D.) Approving the Personal Representative’s Distribution Plan; and E.) Discharge of Personal Representative.

Hearing Date: September 2, 2022

Department: Dept. 1, The Honorable Nancy Retsinas

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Clark County Superior Court, 1200 Franklin St.

Vancouver, WA 98660

Zoom: https://clark.wa.gov/superior-court/zoom-information

Dated this 11th day of August 2022 by:

s/ Deputy Clerk

Clark County Superior Court Clerk

(By Deputy Clerk)

Presented by:

s/ Charles A. Isely

Charles A. Isely, WSBA #34130

Attorney for Personal Representative

205 E 11th St., Suite 102

PO Box 61983

Vancouver, WA 98660-1983

(360) 993-1200 (p) / (360) 567-0165 (f)

charles@iselylaw.com

Charles A. Isely, Attorney at Law, P.C. 205 East 11th St., Suite 102

PO Box 61983 Vancouver, Washington 98666-1983 Telephone (360) 993-1200

Aug 12, 2022