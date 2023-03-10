NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR FINAL DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION No. 21-4-01498-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR FINAL DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DENISE E. COLE, Deceased.

No. 21-4-01498-06

*Clerk’s Action Required

TO: The Clerk of the Court; and

TO: DANA E. JOHNSTON, DAWN E. JOHNSTON, JANET KAY GEORGE,

DEACONS FUND OF COLUMBIA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH,

CLARK PUBLIC UTILITIES,

MERCHANTS CREDIT ASSOCIATION and

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DAWN E. JOHNSTON, the Personal Representative of the Estate of Denise E. Cole, has filed with the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Clark County a Verified Final Report and Petition for Decree of Final Distribution. The court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Personal Representative.

////

////

THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT THE HEARING will be held on the Verified Final Report and Petition for Decree of Final Distribution on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket. Any interested person may appear, file objections and contest the Petition.

DATED this 8th day of March, 2023.

/s/ Alexa N. Ritchie

ALEXA N. RITCHIE, WSBA #54200

Of Attorneys for Dawn E. Johnston,

Personal Representative

Landerholm, P.S.

805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000

Vancouver, WA 98660

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666-1086

Telephone: (360) 696-3312

Fax: (360) 696-2212

E-mail: alexa.ritchie@landerholm.com

