NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR FINAL DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DENISE E. COLE, Deceased.
No. 21-4-01498-06
*Clerk’s Action Required
TO: The Clerk of the Court; and
TO: DANA E. JOHNSTON, DAWN E. JOHNSTON, JANET KAY GEORGE,
DEACONS FUND OF COLUMBIA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH,
CLARK PUBLIC UTILITIES,
MERCHANTS CREDIT ASSOCIATION and
DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DAWN E. JOHNSTON, the Personal Representative of the Estate of Denise E. Cole, has filed with the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Clark County a Verified Final Report and Petition for Decree of Final Distribution. The court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Personal Representative.
////
////
THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT THE HEARING will be held on the Verified Final Report and Petition for Decree of Final Distribution on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket. Any interested person may appear, file objections and contest the Petition.
DATED this 8th day of March, 2023.
/s/ Alexa N. Ritchie
ALEXA N. RITCHIE, WSBA #54200
Of Attorneys for Dawn E. Johnston,
Personal Representative
Landerholm, P.S.
805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, WA 98660
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1086
Vancouver, WA 98666-1086
Telephone: (360) 696-3312
Fax: (360) 696-2212
E-mail: alexa.ritchie@landerholm.com
Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122
Mar 10, 2023
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR FINAL DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION No. 21-4-01498-06
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR FINAL DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION