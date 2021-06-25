NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION No. 14-4-00562-9

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Matter of the Estate of: MARK S. ROOD Deceased

No. 14-4-00562-9

TO: THE CLERK OF THE ABOVE ENTITLED COURT AND TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Catherine Rood, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Final Distribution asking the Court to approve the Final Report, asking the Court to distribute property to the person entitled thereto, and to discharge the personal representative.

The Final Report will be heard on July 23, 2021 at 9:00 am in the Probate Department of the above entitled Court at which time any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objection to and contest the Final Report.

Dated this 21st day of June, 2021

James D. Hamilton, WSBA#9630

Attorney for the Personal Representative

James D. Hamilton, P.C. 201 NE Park Plaza Dr., Ste 209, Vancouver, WA 98684-5871 369-896-3182

