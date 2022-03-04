NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION No. 21-4-00482-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FREDERICK O’FERRALL, Deceased.

No. 21-4-00482-06

CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED

TO: Clerk of the above entitled Court;

AND TO: All other interested parties

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Victor O’Ferrall, Administrator of the Estate of Frederick O’Ferrall, has filed with the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Clark County a Final Report and Petition for Distribution of the Estate. The Court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or the person entitled thereto, and discharge the Administrator.

THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT THE HEARING will be held on the Petition on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. in the courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket. Any interested person may appear, file objections and contest the Petition.

DATED this 19th day of February, 2022

Attorney for the Administrator

Jennifer Ann Nugent Attorney at Law 502 East McLoughlin Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98663 360-567-7599

Mar 4, 2022