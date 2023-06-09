NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE WITHOUT NONINTERVENTION POWERS Case No. 21-4-00566-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE WITHOUT NONINTERVENTION POWERS

RCW 11.76.040

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SANDRA L. ICKERT, Deceased.

Case No. 21-4-00566-06

NOTICE is hereby given that Jacob M. Lingo, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed with the above Court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution (the “Final Report”).

The Final Report will be heard on June 30, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Probate Department of the above Court, at which time and place any interested person in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.

Dated: 6/6/2023.

Jakob O. Seegmuller, WSBA No. 53860

NW Legacy Law, P.S.

Attorney for Personal Representative

1003 Officers Row

Vancouver, WA 98661

NW Legacy Law, P.S. 1003 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661 360-975-7770 nwlegacylaw.com

Jun 9,16,23, 2023