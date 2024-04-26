NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR A DECREEE OF DISTRIBUTION NO. 23-4-00707-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR A DECREEE OF DISTRIBUTION

RCW11.76.040

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of: JAMES WILLIAM DAWSON, JR., Deceased.

NO. 23-4-00707-06

CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED TO: Clerk of the above entitled Court; AND TO: All other interested parties NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Martin Dawson, Personal Representative of the Estate of James William Dawson, Jr., has filed in the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Clark County a Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution. The Court is asked to settle such report, approve the distribution of the remaining property to the persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Personal Representative. THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT THE HEARING will be held on the Petition on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 1:30 pm in the courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket. Any interested person may appear, file objections and contest the Petition. DATED this 24th day of April, 2024. Jon M. Fritzler, WSBA #48317 Attorney for the Personal Representative Notice of Hearing on Final Report and Petition for a Decree of Distribution – 1 Jon M. Fritzler P.O. Box 61451 Vancouver, WA 98666 Tel: 360.818.4431 Email: fritzlerlaw@outlook.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Apr 26,2024