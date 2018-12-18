NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION 12/14/2018

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Dissolving LLC’s: Felida Lodge Senior Living, LLC; Felida Senior Properties, LLC

Dissolution Date: November 27, 2018

Claims Bar Date: April 15, 2019

Mailing Address for Claims: 2709 NW 140th Street, Vancouver, WA 98685

If you have a claim against the dissolved limited liability companies noted above, you must submit a written notice by mailing it to the address noted above. The claim must be received by April 15, 2019. Claims received after April 15, 2019, will be barred. In addition to the notice of claim, the notice must also include a copy of any invoice claimed as unpaid along with any contract or other agreement for the goods or services with sufficient detail to identify the goods provided and/or the work completed. The party submitting a claim or claims timely and rejected by the two dissolving limited liability companies will have ninety (90) days from the effective date of the rejection notice to commence a proceeding to enforce their claim.

53617-76036 3278325.1

Jordan Ramis PC, 2709 MW 140th Street, Vancouver, WA 98685

Dec 14,21,28, 2018

