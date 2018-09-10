NOTICE OF COMPANY DISSOLUTION: Primrose Investments LLC

NOTICE OF COMPANY DISSOLUTION:

Pursuant to Section 23B.14.030 of the Revised Code of Washington, notice is hereby given that Primrose Investments LLC, a Washington limited liability company, was dissolved effective August 28, 2018. Any claim against Primrose Investments LLC must be made in writing and must include the following information (A) the date of the claim; (B) the amount of the claim; (C) the nature of the claim; and (D) the name and address of the claimant. A claim may be mailed to Hathaway Larson LLP, Attn: Jacob A. Heth, 1331 NW Lovejoy Street, Suite 950, Portland, OR 97209. Any claim against Primrose Investments LLC will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within three years after dissolution. Published September 7, 2018.

Hathaway Larson LLP 1331 NW Lovejoy Street, Suite 950, Portland, OR 97209

Sep 7,14,21 2018

Comments

comments