Notice for Publication No. 22-2-00894-06

Notice for Publication

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington

in and for the County of Clark

David J. Nims and Carol E. Nims, Plaintiffs

v.

Randy M. Suomi and Lona M. Suomi, et al., Defendants

No. 22-2-00894-06

The State of Washington to the said Randy M. Suomi and Lona M. Suomi:

You are summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 22nd day of July 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiffs, David J. Nims and Carol E. Nims, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff David J. Nims and Carol E. Nims, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The case is for a judicial foreclosure.

Joseph A. Rohner IV, Plaintiffs’ Attorney

Jordan Ramis PC

2 Centerpointe Dr #600

Lake Oswego OR 97035

Jul 22,29, 2022: Aug 5,12,19,26, 2022