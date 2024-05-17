NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 24-4-00580-06

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF: DAVID LEE KINART, Deceased.

No. 24-4-00580-06

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the abovenamed decedent. As of the date of filing a copy of this notice with the Court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the court records available on the date of filing this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on, or mailing to, the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 17, 2024. The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct. /s/ Pamela Kinart-Ethington PAMELA KINART-ETHINGTON, Notice Agent Notice Agent: PAMELA KINART-ETHINGTON Attorney for the Notice Agent: ALEXA N. RITCHIE, WSBA #54200 Address for Mailing or Service: PABST HOLLAND & REYNOLDS, PLLC Attorneys at Law 900 Washington Street, Suite 820 Vancouver, WA 98660 (360) 693-1910 Court of Notice Agent’s oath Clark County, Washington and declaration and cause number: 24-4-00580-06 NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS- 1 (KINART-ETHINGTON/Davids Estate/P Nonprobate Notice Creditors)

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

May 17,24,31,2024