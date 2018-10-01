NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 18-4-01545-7

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In Re: The Truest Estate of

DONALD D. BILLINGS, Deceased.

NO. 18-4-01545-7

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington, according to the records of the court, as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication: September 28, 2018

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury, under the laws of the State of Washington, on the 19th day of September, 2018, at Vancouver, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

s/Jenell McCann/s Jenell McCann, Successor Trustee

Send claims to Attorney for Notice Agent:

Robert D. Mitchelson, WSBA 4595

Attorney at Law

415 S.E. 117th Avenue

Vancouver, WA 98683

Mailing address:

Robert D. Mitchelson

Attorney at Law

Po Box 87096

Vancouver, WA 98687-0096

360-260-0925

Fax 360-944-1947

Email: rmitchelson@msn.com

Sep 28 Oct 5,12 2018

