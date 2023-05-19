NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No.: 23 4 00632 06

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

In Re: THE ESTATE OF Joan M. Boomsliter, Deceased.

Case No.: 23 4 00632 06

The Notice Agent named below have elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Court, the notice agent have no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agents’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 19, 2023

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on May 15, 2023 at Vancouver, Washington that the foregoing is true and correct:

CYNTHIA LEE GORMAN

Notice Agent: CYNTHIA LEE GORMAN

Address for Mailing: PO Box 1239

ANCHOR POINT, AK 99556

Attorney for the Notice Agent: BRIAN H. WOLFE

Address for Mailing Service: 303 E. 16th Street, Ste 103

VANCOUVER, WA 98663

Brian H. Wolfe, P.C. C Street Plaza 303 East 16th St. Vancouver, WA 98663

May 19,26, 2023; Jun 2, 2023