ORDER ESTABLISHING PROBATE OF INTERESTATE ESTATE; ADJUDICATING ESTATE TO BE SOLVENT; APPOINTING PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE; WAIVING BOND; ISSUING LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION; AND GRANTING NONINTERVENTION POWERS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Estate of: TIMOTHY JOHN TIGHE, Deceased.

NO. 18-4-00894-4

The Petition of Jonathan D. Tighe, praying that he be appointed as the Personal Representative of the Estate of Timothy John Tighe, deceased, came on for hearing before the undersigned on the 5th day of October, 2018

The Court, having heard testimony and reviewed the carious documents brought before the Court, now, therefore makes the following:

I. FINDINGS OF FACT

1. The Decedent died on August 2, 2018, leaving property in this State subject to probate;

2. Timothy John Tighe died intestate.

3. The Petitioner believes that the Estate is solvent, since the total of the assets in the estate exceed the total of the debts in the estate;

4. More than sizty days have elapsed since the death of the Decedent, and no one has petitioned for appointment of a Personal Representative;

5. The Petitioner should be provided with the nonintervention powers

Because: The assets of the estate exceed the total of the known debts;

6. No bond should be required. The proposed personal representative is the son of the decedent and an heir to the estate. The only other heir has agreed to his appointment.

Based upon the foregoing Findings of Fact, the Court, now, therefore makes the following:

II. CONCLUSIONS OF LAW

1. A Personal Representative should be appointed to administer this Estate;

2. No bond should be required;

3. JONATHAN D. TIGHE shall be appointed as the Personal Representative of the Estate of TIMOTHY JOHN TIGHE with nonintervention powers.

Based upon the foregoing Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law, the Court, now, therefore makes the following:

III. ORDER

1. JONATHAN D. TIGHE is hereby appointed as the Personal Representative of the Estate of TIMOTHY JOHN TIGHE, with nonintervention powers.

2. No bond is required of the Personal Representative.

3. JONATHAN D. TIGHE is directed to file his Oath as required by law and Letters of Administration shall be issued to him upon the filing of his Oath.

4. The Esate is fully solvent and the Personal Representative may proceed to manage and close this Estate in the manner provided by law without further Order of the Court, except as provided by law.

DONE IN OPEN COURT this 5th Day of October, 2018.

/S/ JUDGE/COURT COMMISSIONER

Presented by: Meredith McKell Graff/WSBA #32358, Attorney for Proposed Personal Representative

McKELL GRAFF, PLLC, LEGAL & CONCILIATION SERVICES, 1508 Broadway Street, Vancouver, WA 98663-3434 Telephone: 360-694-9947 Fax: 360-694-9925 Email: lawmer@mckellgraff.com web: www.mckellgraff.com

OCT 19,26 NOV 2, 2018

