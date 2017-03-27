Summons Served by Publication

Superior Court of Washington, County of CLARK

In re: Petitioner/s: JENNIFER JONES

And

Respondent/s: CRAIG FORD

No.17N000109

To: CRAIG FORD- The other party has asked the court to: Name Change Change the name/s of the: Children XX

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form:

RESPONSE TO NAME CHANGE OF THE MINOR CHILREN

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* The Administrative Office of the Courts – call: (360) 705-5328

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, CLARK County, 1200 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA 98660

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Jennifer Jones 3/17/2017

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at (check one):

the following address (this does not have to be your home address):

5007 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98663

Jennee Jones, 5007 NE 19th ave., Vancouver, WA 98663

Mar 24,31 Apr 7,14,21,28

