AMENDED SUMMONS AND

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR ORDER TERMINATING PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Adoption Of: JEREMIAH WILLIAM SKAATS,

A Person under the Age of Eighteen

No. 17-5-00195-8

To: JOSHUA MICHAEL SKAATS, non-consenting father;

Petitioners, LAWRENCE BRADLEY CURTIS and BETHANIE ANN ESHLEMAN, husband and wife, have filed a petition in the above Court requesting the Court enter an Order permanently terminating the parent-child relationship between you as the natural father and the following identified child: JEREMIAH WILLIAM SKAATS, a male child who was born to Petitioner, BETHANIE ANN ESHLEMAN at Vancouver, Washington on September 10, 2011, hereinafter referred to as “the child.” The Petitioners have also filed a Petition for Adoption asking the Court to enter a Decree of Adoption declaring the Petitioner, LAWRENCE BRADLEY CURTIS, to be the legal father of the child.

Additional requests, if any, are stated in the Petition, a copy of which is attached to this Summons and Notice.

In order to defend against the Petition, you must respond to the Petition by stating your defense in writing, by filing your response with the Clerk of the Clark County Superior Court, and serving a copy upon the Petitioners’ attorney, JOSHUA J. BEAN, at the address indicated below, within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons if served within the State of Washington or within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons if served outside of the State of Washington, excluding the day of service. Failure to respond to this termination action within the applicable twenty (20) or thirty (30) day period will result in the termination of your parent/child relationship with respect to each of the children. You have the right to be represented by counsel. Counsel will be appointed for an indigent person who requests counsel. This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Rules of the State of Washington.

The Court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent/Child Relationship is scheduled for the 13th day of October 2017, at 1:30 p.m. in the Clark County Superior Court, Department No. 2 – Family Law Annex, 600 Evergreen Blvd. Vancouver, Washington 98660. DATED this 13th day of August, 2017 JOSHUA J. BEAN / WSBA # 42426 Of Attorneys for Petitioners

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON: Attorney for Petitioners: Joshua J. Bean Firm Name: Joshua J. Bean, PLLC Street Address: 4001 Main St., Suite 300 City/State/Zip: Vancouver, Washington 98663 FILE RESPONSE WITH: Clerk of the Court., Clark County Superior Court, 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, Washington 98660

Joshua J. Bean PLLC, 4001 Main Street, Suite 300, Vancouver, WA 98663

Phone: 360.695.3695 Email: jbean@joshuabeanlaw.com Aug 25 Sep 1,8

