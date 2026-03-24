ICC Announces Booth And Bolokhovskiy Join Board Of Directors

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has elected Max Booth and Andrey Bolokhovskiy to its board of directors.

Mr. Booth is Vice President of Real Estate Development for Battle Ground-based Maddox Industrial Transformer, a leading marketer of reconditioned transformers that bring electricity to commercial and industrial clients nationwide. Before joining Maddox, he was chief building official and deputy community development director for Clark County Washington. He brings nearly two decades of experience in construction and development in Washington and Colorado. He is a Denver Christian graduate.

Mr. Bolokhovskiy is Founder and President of Vancouver-based Provision Group LLC, a real estate development company dedicated to creating middle market housing in the Portland-Vancouver USA metro area. He is involved in local and global philanthropy with an emphasis on criminal justice rehabilitation services. He founded an orphanage in Bangladesh and serves as vice chair of the Columbia River Economic Development Council. He has a bachelor’s degree in theology from Wheaton College near Chicago.

Identity Clark County is a 32-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 110 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.