NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF TRUSTEE TO ADMINISTER ABSENTEE ESTATE

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICK JOHN CLEARY, Absentee.

No. 17-4-01538-6

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition has been filed in this Court for the purpose of appointing Timothy Hunt as Trustee of the Estate of Patrick John Cleary, an Absentee. Patrick John Cleary owns real and personal property (including financial accounts) in Clark County Washington. Such assets require care and attention. His whereabouts are unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained.

Any person who has knowledge concerning the status or whereabouts of Patrick John Cleary is requested to contact the Superior Court of Washington, in and for Clark County at 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660. Patrick John Cleary was last seen at his home in Vancouver, Clark County, Washington in March, 2016. Patrick John Cleary is 95 years of age, approximately 5’7” tall, approximately 170 pounds with white/grey hair and blue eyes. Patrick John Cleary’s Honda CRV, Washington license plate ATD1753, was found abandoned on Forest Road 60 near the 710 Spur Road in Jackson County, Oregon on July 19, 2016.

CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED: THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT A HEARING will be held on the Petition on Friday, December 8, 2017, at the hour of 1:30 o’clock in the Courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket, Clark County Courthouse, 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, Washington, 98660. Any interested person may appear, file objections, contest the Petition, or provide information to the Court.

THE UNDERSIGNED attorney certifies that she has read the within and foregoing Notice of Hearing, and to the best of her knowledge, information and belief, formed after a reasonable inquiry, said pleading is well grounded in fact and is warranted by existing law and that said pleading is not being interposed for any improper purpose. DATED this 12th day of October, 2017. /s/ Jill H. Sasser JILL H. SASSER, WSBA #39416 Of Attorneys for Timothy Hunt, Temporary Trustee

Landerholm, 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000, PO Box 1086, Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122

Nov 3, 10,17

