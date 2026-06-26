Helen Leedom Named Assistant Director Of Student Services For Camas School District

Camas School District has announced the appointment of Helen Leedom as Assistant Director of Student Services. Leedom brings extensive experience in special education leadership, school psychology, and student services across Washington and Oregon. Most recently, she served as a Special Services Coordinator for Evergreen Public Schools, where she provided leadership and support for special education programs across the district. She has also held leadership positions with Corbett School District, partnering with educators, families, and community members to strengthen inclusive systems of support and improve outcomes for students with diverse learning needs.

Before moving into district leadership, Leedom worked as a school psychologist in a wide range of educational settings, including early intervention, juvenile justice, social-emotional and behavioral support programs, and comprehensive K–12 schools. Her diverse experience has given her a deep understanding of the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional supports students need to succeed.

“Helen’s leadership is grounded in collaboration, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to serving students,” said Camas School District Superintendent Dr. John Anzalone. “Her experience building strong systems of support and partnering with educators and families will strengthen the exceptional work already taking place in our Student Services department.”

Throughout her career, Leedom has been committed to fostering inclusive learning environments where every student feels supported, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential. She is passionate about building partnerships that help schools meet the unique needs of every learner. Leedom will support the district’s Student Services Department by working alongside school leaders, educators, and families to strengthen special education services and student support systems across Camas School District. Leedom will begin her new role with Camas School District on July 1, 2026.

About Camas School District

Camas School District serves approximately 7,200 students across 13 schools and programs. The district is committed to creating an inclusive environment where each student experiences a sense of belonging, high-quality instruction, and deeper learning.