NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Estate of: JAMES FREDERICK LEATHERS, Deceased.

NO. 17-4-00939-4

The Personal Representatives named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the later of: (i) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)©; or (ii) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to caims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: November 17, 2017 Personal Representative: REBECCA LYNNE DEALY Attorney for the Personal Representative: Meredith McKell Graff Address for Mailing or Service: 1508 Broadway Street, Vancouver WA 98663

McKELL GRAFF, PLLC, LEGAL & CONCILIATION SERVICES, 1508 Broadway Street, Vancouver, WA 98663-3434 Telephone: 360-694-9947 Fax: 360-694-9925 Email: lawmer@mckellgraff.com gene@mckellgraff.com web: www.mckellgraff.com

Nov 17, 24 Dec 1

