SUMMONS (60 Days)

No.: 17-4-00679-4

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

MICHAEL JACKSON, an individual, Plaintiff,

v.

RICK L. JACKSON AND SHEILA M. JACKSON, a married couple, NEIL JACKSON, an individual, GARY AND JANICE SCHRADER, a married couple, LANCE AND LORI JACKSON, a married couple, DIANE K. CLEMANS, an individual, and TIM JACKSON, an individual. Defendants.

Case No. 17-2-00612-6

TO: NEIL JACKSON

863 NW 22nd Ave

Camas, WA 98607

The State of Washington to the said defendant Neil Jackson: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the eleventh day of August, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Michael Jackson, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Michael Jackson, at his office stated below; and in case of your failure to do so, judgement will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is your alleged breach of an easement to which your land near 32121 NE George Rd., Camas, WA 98607 is a burdened parcel. Specifically, among other allegations, you had a gate installed on the easement in violation of said easement. If Judgment is entered against you, then it may act as a lien against your property, both personal and real. DATED this 2nd day of August,2017. Alyosha C. McClain, WSB No. 47829 W. TODD PASCOE, LLC, 1104 Main St., Ste 200, Vancouver, WA 98660 Tel: 360.696.4495 | Fax: 360.693.9467 Al.mcclain@pascoe-law.com

W. TODD PASCOE, LLC, 1104 Main Street, STE 200, Vancouver, WA 98660 Tel: 360.696.4495 | Fax: 360.693.9467 al.mcclain@pascoe-law.com

Aug 11,18,25 Sep 1,8,18

