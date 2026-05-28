David Kuhnhausen Selected As County’s Community Development Director

County Manager Kathleen Otto recently appointed David Kuhnhausen as Director of the county’s Community Development Department. His first day will be Monday, June 1. Kuhnhausen most recently served as interim director of the City of Portland’s Permitting and Development bureau. He worked at the City of Portland for almost two decades serving in several positions including Permitting Services Division Manager and project coordinator. Kuhnhausen holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in business administration, finance and management from the University of Oregon.

“We are excited to have David join our team,” says County Manager Kathleen Otto. “He takes to heart the importance of public service and the direct impact in our community. David has been successful in developing collaborative relationships with the public as well as internal and external stakeholders; enhancing the customer experience through streamlining processes and optimizing operational efficiencies.”

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead Clark County Community Development and am excited to get started!” says Kuhnhausen. “Clark County continues to grow at a rapid rate, and I am committed to working with both staff and the development community to ensure we continue to provide exceptional customer service, that we are evolving to meet industry needs, and that we are upholding safety requirements and service that our communities expect.”

The county’s Community Development Department oversees many divisions including the Permit Center, Building Safety, Development Engineering, Animal Protection and Control and the Fire Marshal’s Office. More information is available on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/community-development