SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOIR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

No. 09-3-01530-6

In re the Marriage of: Petitioner: HEATHER ANN ALBORNOZ

And Respondent: DESMOND HOLLAND CLARKE

SUMMONS SERVED BY PUBLICATION

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgement)

Follow these steps:

1. READ the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition):

FL Modify 602, Response to Petition to Change Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule or Custody Order

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

• The Washington State Courts website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• The Administrative Office of the Courts-call: (360) 705-5328

• Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee)

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt request. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Clark County, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98660-5000

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below: Meredith McKell Graff, WSBA No. 32358, June 22, 2017. I agree to accept legal papers for this case at Lawyer’s address: 1508 Broadway Street, Vancouver, WA 98663 Email: lawmer@mckellgraff.com This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

McKELL GRAFF, PLLC, LEGAL & CONCILIATION SERVICES, 1508 Broadway Street, Vancouver, WA 98663-3434 Telephone: 360-694-9947 Fax: 360-69*4-9925 Email: lawmer@mckellgraff.com gene@mckellgraff.com web: www.mckellgraff.com

Jun 30 Jul 7,14,21,28 Aug 4

