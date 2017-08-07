No. 05-3-00521-9

Summons Served by PublicationSummons Served by PublicationSuperior Court of Washington, County of CLARKIn re the Marriage of:Petitioner: STEPHANIE ANN FULLER f/k/a STEPHANIE ANN WOODMANAnd Respondent: KEVIN B. WOODMANNo. 05-3-00521-9Summons Served by Publication To: Kevin Woodman – The other party has asked the court to:Divorce, Separation, Valid / Invalid Marriage Parenting Plan and Relocation[X] Approve or change a Parenting Plan or Residential Schedule.Deadline! Your Response/Objection must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response/Objection or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).Follow these steps:1. Read the Notice of Intent to Relocate, the Proposed Parenting Plan, and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition): FL Relocation 721, Objection about Moving with Children and Petition about Changing a Parenting/Custody Order (Relocation) You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms* The Administrative Office of the Courts – call: (360) 705-5328* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:Superior Court Clerk, CLARK County,P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA, 98660-50005. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:/S/ Jeremey Dobbins 47709 I agree to accept legal papers for this case at Lawyer’s address: 1508 Broadway St. Vancouver WA 98663 Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.McKELL GRAFF, LEGAL & CONCILIATION SERVICES, 1508 Broadway Street, Vancouver, WA 98663 Telephone: 360-694-9947 Facsimile: 360-694-9925Web: www.mckellgraff.comAug 4,11,18,25 Sep 1, 8

